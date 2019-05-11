Selangor govt to claim compensation for burst water pipes

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will recover the cost of damages from the developer of the Banting-Taiping West Coast Expressway (WCE) project, following three main pipes bursting near the construction site, which have caused water supply disruptions in Klang since last Saturday.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government is currently evaluating the costs incurred as result of the incident.

“During the water disruption, our priority is to ensure that water supply is restored but unfortunately water is still leaking from the pipes and we have no alternative other than fixing it.

“We are now evaluating the cost we had to bear and are ready to claim from the developer who caused the water supply disruption for several days,” he told reporters after the launch of the Affordable Housing Policy in Elmina Central Park, here today.

Commenting further, Amirudin said 91. 5% of the areas affected by the burst pipes have fully recovered.

He said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) is currently working around the clock to carry out pipe repair works in areas that are still experiencing water supply disruptions and expects the problem to be fully resolved by tomorrow.

Almost 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang were affected by the incident. — Bernama