Selangor govt to formulate new policy for development of coastal areas

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will formulate a new policy regarding development plans in the coastal areas of the state that will take into account the aspect of sea level rise.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the new framework will be implemented together with the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM) in collaboration with Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee.

He said the matter will also be coordinated with the local authorities and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage taking into account the big impact that sea level rise could have.

“A meeting under the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) initiative had been held to see the long-term effects of rising sea levels which are expected to have a major impact on our coastal areas including in Klang,“ he said after launching the two-day Selangor Fruit Festival here today.

He was asked on the state government’s infrastructure preparations to face the high tide phenomenon that usually occurs at the end of the year.

Izham said the committee had also identified areas where collapsed bunds often occur including in Sepang and Hulu Langat.

Meanwhile, he said the Selangor government was now looking at the best and most suitable technology for maize cultivation to reduce the state’s dependence on foreign exports.

Malaysia needs four million tonnes of maize a year to be used as chicken feed and so far less than five per cent has been successfully cultivated, he added.

“We will do it on 300 acres of land in Kuala Langat and look for other suitable lands in the state. We have already found suitable seeds,” he said.-Bernama