SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has been urged to draft a long-term blueprint to combat dengue more effectively in view of the rising number of cases reported in the state.

Selangor Opposition chief Rizam Ismail said the state continued to record the highest number of dengue cases despite the big allocation to implement dengue prevention programmes.

“The state government always allocated huge sums of money (for dengue prevention programmes). The allocation for this year is RM3 million while RM5 million for 2020,” he said when debating the 2020 Budget at the state legislative assembly, here today.

Rizam (BN-Sungai Air Tawar) also urged the state government to implement stringent laws to tackle the problem of dengue in Selangor.

“As of last Friday, the state recorded 60,817 dengue cases this year. The number is way higher compared to Kuala Lumpur with 12,596 cases and Johor (9,316 cases),“ he said. — Bernama