Selangor has enough water supply to handle demand for near future

SHAH ALAM: Water supply in all dams and reservoirs in Selangor will be enough to cope with the drought that is expected to continue until next month.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the water supply in the state is at 80% capacity and is enough to cover the demand for three months.

“Selangor does not face the risk of rationing like some states as announced by the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources,” he said at a press conference after attending monthly assembly of Selangor state government staff at Dewan Jubli Perak here today.

“The reservoirs in seven state dams are at good levels and are capable of accommodating the needs of the water treatment plant and current demand of 4,800 million litres per day.

“The implementation of Pool Water Pump Operation and Off-River Storage (ORS) have also helped to maintain the required water capacity in the event of a long drought.”

Amirudin added that cloud seeding would only be carried out in catchment areas and river basins if the dam capacity drops below 60%.

Also present at the assembly were State Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya, Selangor State Assembly Speaker, Ng Suee Lim and Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS) director Datuk Hashim Osman.