Selangor has received 615,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of June 1

SHAH ALAM: A total of 615,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been received by the Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) as of June 1, comprising 434,070 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Sinovac (146,440 doses) and Astrazeneca (34,700 doses).

State Public Health, Unity, Women Empowerment and Family Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said based on statistics released by the State Operations Room, the first phase of vaccinations involved 233,874 doses while the second phase was 192,096 doses.

“The total number of vaccines given is 425,970 doses,“ she said in a statement yesterday

Dr Siti Mariah said the distribution of vaccines was handled entirely by the Ministry of Health (MOH) with the supply of vaccines allocated to the state sent to JKNS, channeled to the pharmacy division and distributed to district health offices (PKD) and vaccination centres (PPV).

“Selangor has the ability to provide a much higher number of daily vaccine shots than what is being given presently. However, we cannot use the PPVs to the maximum level because the number of vaccines received by Selangor is only as what has been stated,” she said. -Bernama