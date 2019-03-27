Selangor Health Dept confiscates RM6.2m worth of unregistered cosmetics

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department has seized a range of unregistered cosmetic products worth RM6.2 million in a raid on a warehouse in Klang, near here on Monday.

State Health director Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim said the raid in a warehouse that provides logistics services to the Air Hitam Industrial Park at about 11am was conducted by six officers from the Selangor State Pharmacy Enforcement Branch after receiving complaints from the public.

“As many as 28 kinds of cosmetic products imported from neighbouring countries, which did not carry product notifications, estimated to be worth RM6.2 million have been confiscated in the raid.

“Sale of unregistered products is a violation of Rule 7 (1) (a), the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 and punishable under Section 12 (1) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952, the company found guilty can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for subsequent offences,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the public was advised not to use unregistered products or cosmetics that are not notified by the Ministry of Health.

“The public can check out the registration status of health and beauty products via the site npra.moh.gov.my or contact the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) at 03-78835400. People are also encouraged to submit complaints and channel information regarding dubious products and be part of the ministry’s effort to curb the sales of unlicensed health and beauty products,“ he said.

He added that complaints and information can also be channelled to the Health Ministry’s Pharmaceutical Services Programme via the website www.pharmacy.gov.my or the Public Agency Complaints Management System (SisPAA) portal at moh.spab.gov.my. — Bernama