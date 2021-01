PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Health Department will look into the condition of several rusty metal chairs (pix) at the Bukit Naga Health Clinic, following a complaint from a patient who went there recently.

A clinic staff who did not wish to be identified said the chairs rusted as a result of daily decontamination process every morning and evening.

“This is part of the Covid-19 disinfection works, and so chemicals are ‘eating’ into the chairs and causing the rust. Besides that, it’s also exposed to the sun and rain as it is placed outside the entrance under a tent,“ said the staff.

The staff added that plastic chairs couldn’t be used due to potential theft.

As Bukit Naga is in a red zone, the staff added the hospital has no choice but to cope with the current situation as their hands are full dealing with patients from surrounding areas such as Kota Kemuning, Bandar Putera and Bukit Rimau.

The chairs were donated by former Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu in 2019.

“The chairs are marked so that social distancing is adhered to. We are doing our best to take care of patients’ health issues and following the standard operating procedures,” added the staff.