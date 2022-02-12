Selangor hopes ECRL project will be extended to southern part of state

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government hopes that the proposal to establish another rail line for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in the southern part of the state will be considered by the federal government.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han told the Selangor State Legislative Assembly session today that the proposal has been submitted to the federal government, and the state government hopes it would be given due consideration by the relevant parties.

According to him, the construction of the ECRL’s northern alignment involving four districts namely Gombak, Klang, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor would continue to be implemented despite the change of federal government in the recent 15th General Election (GE15).

“The alignment for the ECRL project in Selangor will be finalised and the line in the northen part of Selangor will be used,” he said.

He said this in response to a question by Lau Weng San (PH-Banting) who wanted to know the developments of the latest plan with the federal government to replace the ECRL’s southern line in Selangor involving the areas of Kuala Langat and Port Klang.

At the same time, he said the construction of the ECRL route in Selangor covers an area of ​​around 758.47 hectares including 32 forest reserve lots in Gombak, Klang, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor districts for the construction of the northern line along 90.72 kilometres (km).

“The total number of alignments includes elevated routes, ground level and the construction of a 28.5 km long tunnel,” he said in reply to a question from Lee Kee Hiong (PH-Kuala Kubu Baharu) who wanted to know the area of ​​land that will be taken by the federal government for the ECRL construction project in the district involved. - Bernama