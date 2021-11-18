Selangor ICU usage hits 80%

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Health Department has begun preparing its hospitals and facilities to take in more Covid-19 cases.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said that as preventive measures, the Oxygen Gas System at the National Leprosy Control Centre in Sungai Buloh Hospital had been enhanced to accommodate Covid-19 cases and help reduce the burden on the hospital.

“In public hospitals across the state, 80 percent of intensive care units (ICU) beds were in use. This translated to 203 filled beds.

“Of this number, 42 percent (86 beds) were Covid-19 cases. The other 58 percent (117 beds) were non-Covid cases,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Malaysiakini, Dr Sha’ari’s explanation came after a doctor from Sungai Buloh Hospital warned the public about an impending Covid-19 wave in December.

In a widely shared tweet, the doctor said that normal and ICU wards at his hospital were saturated with Category 4 and Category 5 patients.

On another matter, Sha’ari also noted that Covid-19 R-naught number (reproduction number) in Selangor had risen to 1.05 as of Nov 17.

A number above 1.00 suggests the pandemic is growing.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,266 cases as Selangor topped the list with the highest number of cases in terms of states with 1,606.

As of yesterday, Selangor had 86 active Covid-19 patients in ICUs, making up 86.9 percent bed utilisation for Covid-19 cases and 80.3 percent for non-Covid cases.