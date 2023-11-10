Selangor identifies 97 flood hotspots

PORT KLANG: The Selangor government has identified 97 flood hotspots in the state following the current Northeast Monsoon transition phase.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Development Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the committee, through the state Disaster Management Unit, is on high alert and ready to face any eventualities.

He said the hotspots identified are in Klang (23 locations); Sepang and Hulu Langat (19 each); Gombak (13); Petaling (11); Kuala Langat (five); Kuala Selangor (four); Sabak Bernam (two); and Hulu Selangor (one).

“The state disaster unit is also constantly getting feedback from (flood) related agencies. As for the state’s local authorities, they too are all ready.

“Our level of preparedness this time is much better than previously and I am confident we can overcome it (floods),” he said after the launch of the “Latih Amal Ops Ex-Ganjar 2023” exercise here today.

He said the committee would also monitor nearby areas.

Elaborating on the exercise, Mohd Najwan said the programme was in preparation for facing any security issues in the areas.

“The two-day simulation exercise, involving the collaboration of the Selangor National Security Council (MKN), Port Klang Authority, Northport and Westport, can train the security forces, especially the police and army, to face emergency situations. This training also tests the preparedness of the security forces and other agencies. We want to ensure everyone is prepared for any disaster.

“However, so far, we have not come across any such incidents... just want to be prepared. Selangor needs this preparation because ours is a strategic economic area and is the country’s entry point via the ports and airport,” he said. -Bernama