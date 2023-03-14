Selangor identifying locations for large-scale solar farm projects

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is identifying suitable locations to build large-scale solar farms, especially in abandoned ponds, to generate renewable energy in a bid to address climate change.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said apart from the project, the Selangor government also plans to install solar panels on buildings.

“The state government is also planning to implement a waste-to-energy project in Jeram, Kuala Selangor and Tanjung Dua Belas, Kuala Langat so that the incinerated garbage can generate renewable energy,” he said.

Hee said this in reply to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s (Bersatu-Bukit Antarabangsa) supplementary question on the state government’s plan to address the issue of climate change and investment in renewable energy, at the Selangor state assembly sitting today.

In another development, he said the state government provides small grants of RM20,000 each to communities, with a total allocation of RM2 million each year, as an encouragement to carry out greening projects.

Hee said this involved resident associations, joint management bodies, neighbourhood watch areas, mosques and surau communities and non-governmental organisations.

“Since it was launched, the grant received a good response from the communities, and we are hoping that they can join hands with the state government to tackle climate change,” he said. - Bernama