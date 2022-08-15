Selangor Immigration introduces MyOnline Passport Kiosk

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Immigration Department (JIM) today introduced the MyOnline Passport Kiosk aimed at facilitating the process and application of obtaining a passport for applicants at the Selangor Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here.

Via a post on its Facebook, the department said the placement of the kiosk is aimed at providing services to customers who want to obtain a Malaysian International Passport (PMA) more easily and quickly.

“Selangor is estimated to have 2,900 PMA applications per day and almost 60,000 applications per month. High production makes Selangor JIM one of the highest PMA-producing offices in Malaysia.

“On this basis, Selangor JIM is taking a proactive approach to help walk-in applicants to its office at the UTC, especially during peak hours,“ according to the post.

Selangor JIM said the categories eligible to use the kiosk facilities are applicants, aged 13 years and above, and not from the new PMA application category, the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwD).

“The facility is applicable to lost and damaged PMAs or students, aged 21 and below, who wish to continue their studies abroad,“ the post also said. - Bernama