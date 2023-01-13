Selangor instructs local authorities to review, revise animal pound SOP

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has instructed all local authorities (PBT) in the state to review and revise the standard operating procedures (SOP) on animal pounds to ensure the welfare of animals while in captivity.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the revision would be presented to the state government to enable improvements to be made at the animal pounds.

He said apart from working on a more standardised SOP, the need to upgrade the animal pounds would also be discussed.

“The state government is committed to ensuring that animals that are being kept in captivity in Selangor are always well taken care off and protected,” he said in a statement today.

Ng said the state government has taken heed of Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin’s concern after she expressed her sadness and disappointment over the viral pictures and videos of abandoned dogs being neglected at the Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL) pound.

Yesterday Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin ordered that the authorities, especially the municipal councils, revamp and improve the management procedures at the animal pounds under their care.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin who is also the royal patron of the Stray Free Selangor (SFS) campaign run by the Society For The Prevention of Cruelty Animals (SPCA), said that the authorities need to review and adopt a more holistic approach in managing their animal pounds.

Earlier the media also reported that MPKL through the Vector Unit, Department of Solid Waste Management and Environmental Health (JPSPKP) will review the management procedures of the council’s dog pound.

This came after several photographs of the sad condition of dogs at a pound alleged to be under the supervision of MPKL were shared on social media. - Bernama