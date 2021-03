SHAH ALAM: The Selangor-Japan Friendship Garden (pix) located next to Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam is hoped to become a new landmark in Selangor and be able to attract local and foreign tourists to the state.

Shah Alam Mayor Datuk Haris Kasim said the garden, built at a cost of RM3.8 million, was completed last year but its opening was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Haris said the garden was built as an expression of appreciation to Japan which has remained as one of Selangor’s loyal and longest investors.

“We hope this garden will become a new focal point for tourists, especially from Japan and local visitors to check out the elements related to Selangor,“ he told reporters after opening the garden here, yesterday.

Formerly a part of the Tasik Timur area, Taman Tasik Shah Alam, he said the 2.42-hectare garden is now open to the public from 10am to 7pm daily and the admission is free. -Bernama