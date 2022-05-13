Selangor JBPM views suicides and suicide attempts seriously

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) takes seriously suicides and suicide attempts in the state, as there were 38 cases throughout this year as of yesterday.

Its director, Norazam Khamis said of the number, 32 suicide attempts were thwarted while six others died at the scene when the fire department received such emergency calls.

“Most of the victims had romantic, mental and financial problems. This we know during the process of persuading and calming the victims. At that time the victims will talk about the problems they face that would push them to commit suicide.

“A majority of the victims are locals aged between 20 and 30 years old,” Norazam told reporters at a Selangor JBPM Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Norazam said Selangor JBPM received suicide calls almost every week through the department’s dedicated line and added that the number was quite high.

Commenting on the Southwest Monsoon beginning May 5, Norazam said during this period rainfall is expected to be low, and that the Selangor JBPM was monitoring the situation, especially in open burning hotspots in the state.

“Among the locations, for frequent monitoring are the Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve, Kuala Langat; forest areas in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor and the Johan Setia agriculture area in Klang,” he added. — Bernama