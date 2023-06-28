Selangor JPJ issued 264 summonses to motorcyclists under OPS HRAA

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 264 summonses to 117 motorcyclists for various offences under Ops Hari Raya Aidiladha 2023 (OPS HRAA) at the Petaling Jaya South toll plaza as of 10 pm yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Khairul Khar Yahya said the operation was focused on motorcyclists, with 412 vehicles checked since 8 pm, adding that offences included not having driving licences (122), expired or no road tax (95), and registration plate offences (27).

The objective of the four-day operation (June 27 to 28, before Hari Raya Aidiladha, and July 1 to 2, after Aidiladha) was to ensure the smoothness of travel for all motorists, he said.

“It will also ensure the efficiency of public transport services and boost the security, quality and frequency of service to users and enforce regulations focused on nine major offences deemed to be causes of accidents.

“Enforcement activities throughout the operation include patrolling highways and accident blackspots, motorcycle operations and bus inspections at main terminals,” he added. -Bernama