Selangor KPDN bust syndicate selling fake branded shoes

KLANG: The Selangor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) today busted a syndicate selling fake branded shoes online for almost a year and seized goods worth RM800,000 in Taman Sejati, here.

Selangor KPDN enforcement chief Mohd Khairi Jamaludin said about 4,000 pairs of shoes imported from a foreign country were stored in a rented shop lot for the purpose of distribution after selling the shoes online at prices ranging between RM180 and RM400 a pair.

Mohd Khairi said a five-member enforcement team that included an officer carried out the raid on the premises at about 1pm following information gathered from members of the public and carrying out surveillance for about a month.

“We had to break down the door of the premises on the upper floor which was guarded by a 31-year-old local man, to gain entry, before finding about 4,000 pairs of fake branded shoes. The activities of the syndicate breached the Trademark Act 2019.

“The man will be detained for investigations. We will also investigate the owner of the premises as well as those who had rented the premises,” he told reporters at the location of the raid, here today.

He added that investigations would be carried out under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019. -Bernama