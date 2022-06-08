Selangor KPDNHEP foils attempt to misappropriate 55,200 litres of subsidised diesel

KLANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has foiled an attempt to misappropriate 55,200 litres of subsidised diesel at a store here, today.

Selangor KPDNHEP director, Mohd Khairi Jamaludin said in a raid conducted at about 8 am, eight skid tanks and four tanker lorries were found at the premises.

“An inspection and monitoring found diesel bought from petrol stations using lorries were delivered and stored at the premises.

“Three local men, aged between 25 and 41 years, were arrested during the raid. Their statements were taken to help in the investigation before they were released on police bail,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the items seized, namely, diesel, tanker lorries, skid tanks and equipment used to transfer the diesel were estimated to be worth RM605,000. — Bernama