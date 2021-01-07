Selangor KPDNHEP seizes 1.12 mln instant noodle packets using uncertified halal logo

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized 1.12 million packets of various brands of instant noodles, from a factory here today, on suspicion of using a halal logo which is not certified by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

Its director Muhamad Zikri Azan Abdullah said the noon raid on the premises located at Rawang Integrated Industrial Park was carried out by enforcement officers after a month of surveillance.

“The company’s halal logo issued by Jakim was cancelled on Oct 28 last year, on the grounds that the company had failed to observe the halal compliance requirements especially pertaining to the cleanliness of the premises.

“During the raid, the company’s representative also informed that they had made an appeal regarding the withdrawal of the halal certificate, but this was rejected as the company failed to act on the religious department’s instructions within the stipulated period,” he said in a statement here, today.

The ministry also seized other products stamped with the uncertified halal logo including 2.69 million units of instant noodle plastic packaging, 42,000 units of food packaging boxes and 258 rolls of plastic wraps, estimated to be worth RM1.49 million.

The case is being investigated under Paragraph 4 of the Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011 and Regulation 4 of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011. -Bernama