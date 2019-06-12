Selangor, Kuala Lumpur prisons overpopulated by 3,700 inmates

SUNGAI BULOH: The number of inmates in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur prisons has exceeded the capacity limit of 8,200 by 3,700, said Selangor and Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Prisons director, Abd Kadir Rais.

He said currently the Sungai Buloh Prison, Kajang Prison, Kajang Women’s Prison and Puncak Alam Correction Centre are housing 11.900 inmates.

“A total of 2,400 prison enforcement personnel are being deployed to control the prisoners and maintain order in the prisons.

“Perhaps the criminal justice agencies could consider allowing offenders with mild punishments to perform community service while being monitored,“ he told Bernama here today.

He also recommended other agencies related with criminal justice to work together in reducing the number of people incarcerated, in efforts to resolve the current overwhelming prison population.

Meanwhile, Sungai Buloh Prison director Rosoman Abu Bakar@Che Din said for the month of Syawal, 27 inmates of the Sungai Buloh Prison have been selected and given the opportunity to meet their family members for about three hours from 10am today.

“The objective of this programme is to give space to the inmates and their families to meet face-to-face and this is a rare opportunity.

“This event is also part of the rehabilitation programme which has been emphasised by the Malaysian Prisons Department,“ he said adding that the inmates were reminded to live up to their families’ expectations that they would change for the better. — Bernama