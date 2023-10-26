Selangor launches RM1,000 childcare incentive for working mothers

SHAH ALAM: Effective Nov 1, some 5,000 eligible working mothers in Selangor can apply for the ‘MamaKerja’ childcare incentive, allowing them to receive a one-time payment of RM1,000 to help alleviate the costs of childcare.

State Women and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said applications can be submitted through the Selangkah app with several eligibility requirements in place, including having a minimum of three children aged 12 or under and a household income of RM8,000 or less.

“Eligible recipients will receive the cash assistance in their respective accounts within 14 working days once their applications are successful,” she said at the launch of the MamaKerja incentive here today.

Further information about the initiative, including other requirements and necessary supporting documents, can be found on the website https://mamakerja.selangkah.my/ or through the Selcare hotline number at 1-800-22-6600.

She said latest data from the Statistics Department reveal that the workforce rate among women in Selangor was relatively low, at 69.9 per cent, compared to men at 83.5 per cent.

A study by the Merdeka Centre and the Asia Foundation from 2020 to 2022 also showed that working women are challenged with high childcare costs, Anfaal added.

She said the MamaKerja childcare incentive, which has an allocation of RM5 million, is part of the Selangor government’s strategy to support women’s participation in the workforce.

This is in line with its ‘Enhancing Social Inclusivity and the Welfare of the People’ approach taken under the 1st Selangor Plan (RS-1) that focuses on women and family institutions, Anfaal said.

The RS-1 outlines more than 12 programmes that support the development and welfare of family institutions in Selangor.

They include incentives for childcare programmes in kindergartens for B40 families (Asuh Pintar), incentives for early childhood education in kindergartens (Tunas), and incentives for education and therapy for special needs children (Bantuan Khas dan Didik Anis) benefiting over 20,000 recipients. -Bernama