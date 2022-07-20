Selangor LKIM director charged with bribery

SHAH ALAM: A director of a government agency pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to accepting a RM5,000 bribe in cash, allegedly in return for appointing a supplier for seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

Khusairi Husain, 56, as director of the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM), Selangor branch, is accused of accepting in his official capacity, the bribe from the general manager of the Klang branch of a statutory body.

He made the plea after the charge was read out to him by an interpreter before judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir.

Khusairi is accused of committing the offence at the Sungai Besar Area Fishermen’s Association office in Sabak Bernam on Nov 24, 2020. The offence under Section 165 of the Penal Code provides for imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both.

Earlier, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor, Irna Julieza Maaras offered bail of RM10,000 with one surety on condition of the accused handing over his passport to the court until the case is over and to report to the nearest MACC office on the first day of each month.

Lawyer Noor Adzrie Mohd Noor, representing the accused, sought a minimum bail on grounds that the accused is the sole breadwinner of the family and has four children.

“I propose a bail of RM5,000 and during his detention, the accused had been cooperating with the MACC apart from not objecting to any additional conditions imposed,“ Noor Adzrie said.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM8,000 with one surety and his passport be handed over to the court, besides having to report to the nearest MACC office in the first week of each month.

The court also set Aug 22 for case mention. - Bernama