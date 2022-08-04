Selangor man hits RM11.9m Toto jackpot with passport numbers

PETALING JAYA: A lucky winner from Selangor won the RM11.9 million Sports Toto 4D Jackpot on July 31 after he bet on his passport number and the date of a special religious occasion.

The 60-year-old winner, who runs a lighting shop, told STM Lottery Sdn. Bhd. that his pair of winning numbers came from his passport number - (0540 and the date of a special religious occasion in July - 1444.

“I was sending out festive greetings to my employees and business associates, so I thought, why not bet on the date of this special occasion? I paired the number with my passport number.

“My girlfriend and I were so happy when we saw the outcome on Sunday night. I think if we are kind to share positive vibes with the people around us, it will bring us luck,“ he said.

The winner has not planned on spending the newfound wealth, but he wanted to donate a part of the winnings to a charitable organisation.

He bought a System 8 ticket which won him a whopping RM11,952,149.45 and an additional RM2,016 as System Play Bonus.