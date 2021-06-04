Selangor Maqis detains 25,000kg of cabbages from China

SHAH ALAM: The Department of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) in Selangor has detained 25,000 kilogrammes of round cabbages imported from China believed to be carrying plutella xylotella linn, a cabbage pest in Port Klang, yesterday.

In a statement today, Selangor Maqis director, Zamri Hashim said a routine inspection conducted by Maqis enforcement officers, found the round cabbages brought in from China have more than one such insect in each of the cabbages imported.

“Several samples have been taken and are still being investigated. All vegetables were ordered to be detained for further action,” he said.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 14 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) for importing agricultural products believed to have pests and could be fined not more than RM100,000 or jailed not more than six months, or both if found guilty.

It is the priority of Maqis to be always alert and efficient in carrying out inspection to check agricultural products imported into Malaysia to ensure each agricultural product does not involve pests, diseases or contaminated substances, he said. -Bernama