SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) of Selangor had seized 7,952.51 kg of imported pork products valued at RM412,560 in a check at the entrance of the West Klang Port, near here on Nov 6.

Maqis director, Dr Tarmisal Alimin said the seizure was carried out at around 11.30am by a Maqis enforcement team after it was found that the products were imported from a slaughtering plant in the United States, which was not recognised by the Malaysian Veterinary Services Department.

“Indeed, the ship carrying the container was from the United States of America and the company importing the products have declared them. However, further examination found that the products were produced by a plant which was not recognised by this country.

“Investigation on the representative of the Kuala Lumpur-based company found that they said they did not know that the slaughtering plant was not recognised by the department,“ he said in a statement, here today.

According to Tarmisal, importing pork products from unrecognised slaughtering plants was an offence chargeable under Section 15 (1) of the Malaysia Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) and could be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned not exceeding six years or both, if found guilty.

As such, he warned such products importing companies, for example, to always ensure that only products produced by recognised slaughtering plants were brought into the country to ensure the bio-security of food and local industries. - Bernama