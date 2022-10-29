Selangor MB Amirudin to take on Azmin in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR has announced that its deputy president Mohd Rafizi Ramli will return to contest for the Pandan parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) next month.

The party also announced the incumbent MP for Pandan, Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as its candidate for Bandar Tun Razak, while the incumbent assemblyman for Batu Tiga, Rodziah Ismail, is to be fielded in Ampang.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Saari, who is PKR vice president, will be contesting in Gombak, which may see a fierce battle with incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In the GE13, Mohd Rafizi contested in Pandan and won the seat after defeating Lim Chin Yee (BN-MCA) and Tan Yew Leng (Independent) with a 26,729-vote majority.

However, he could not defend the seat in the GE14 as he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament after the Shah Alam Sessions Court found him guilty and sentenced him to 30-month jail for disclosing the details of four bank accounts relating to the National Feedlot Centre (NFC) scandal.

The seat was contested and won by Wan Azizah with a 52,543-vote majority.

The announcement of PKR candidates at Ampang Jaya Municipal Council field in Taman Kosas here yesterday was also attended by party president cum Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminudin Harun, who is also party vice-president, was named the candidate for Port Dickson, while Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz, the son of former PAS spiritual leader, the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, would run for the Pasir Salak seat.

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Hang Tuah Jaya Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin will be fielded in Bagan Datuk as Angkatan Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli was named as the party’s new candidate for Hang Tuah Jaya, while Datuk Husam Musa to contest in Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

Several PKR incumbent MPs were entrusted to defend their seats, namely Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (Kulim Bandar Baharu), Nurul Izzah Anwar (Permatang Pauh), Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (Johor Bahru), Syed Noh Syed Ibrahim (Ledang), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (Kapar) P. Prabakaran (Batu) and Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (Lembah Pantai).

Several new faces were also announced tonight, including Datuk Dr Hasan Basri Awang Mat Dahan (Jerantut), Abbas Awang (Bera) and Fathin Amalina Fazli (Arau). - Bernama