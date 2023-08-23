Selangor MB announces 11 Exco portfolios

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, today announced the list of 11 portfolios for the state executive councillors (Exco), following the special meeting at the Selangor State Secretariat Building (SUK), here.

Amirudin himself will also be in charge of the portfolios of Land and Natural Resources Development, as well as Finance and Economic Action.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman also holds the portfolios of Digitalisation and Modernisation of Government Administration; Strategic Communication, as well as Education and Human Capital Development.

The three assemblymen who have been re-appointed as Exco members are Kinrara assemblyman, Ng Sze Han, who will be in charge of Trade Investment and Mobility; Pandan Indah assemblyman, Izham Hashim (Infrastructure and Agriculture) and Tanjung Sepat assemblyman, Borhan Aman Shah (Housing and Culture).

Seven new faces in the exco line up are former state assembly speaker, who is also Sekinchan assemblyman, Ng Suee Lim, who will be responsible for the Local Government and Tourism portfolio; Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman, Datuk Rizam Ismail (Rural Development and Unity); and Bandar Utama assemblywoman Jamaliah Jamaluddin (Public Health and Environment).

Apart from that, Kota Anggerik assemblyman, Mohd Najwan Halimi, will be responsible for the portfolio of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship; Banting Assemblyman, V. Papparaidu (Human Resources and Poverty Eradication); Seri Setia asemblyman, Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah (Islamic Affairs and Innovation) and Taman Templer assemblywoman, Anfaal Saari (Women’s Development and Community Welfare).

On Monday (Aug 21) Amiruddin and 10 excos took the oath of office for the 15th term before the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, at Istana Alam Shah, Klang.

Earlier, in his speech before announcing the list of portfolios, Amirudin expressed his gratitude for the mandate given by the people to successfully form the state government.

“Alhamdulillah, due to the integrity of the system in Selangor and with the support of the people, we have succeeded in forming the state government for the 15th term.

“Two days ago the exco line up and I took the oath of office as a sign of upholding trust and fulfilling my responsibilities. We do not swear to a party or faction, but to Allah and the state, before His Majesty the Sultan of Selangor,” he said.

He said that the responsibility entrusted encouraged them to find ideas, explore new technologies and provide new skills to the younger generation, in an effort to drive Selangor progress further. -Bernama