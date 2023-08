SELAYANG: Caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has cast his vote at SJK (C) Selayang Baru about 8.30am.

The smiling MB told the media it was time to vote and he was in a good mood.

He arrived at the SJK (C) Selayang Baru with his wife Masdiana Muhamad, on a motorcycle.

Amirudin is looking to retain his Sungai Tua seat, is up against Perikatan Nasional’s Hanif Jamaluddin and independent candidate G Suman.

