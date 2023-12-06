Selangor MB denies dissolution of State Assembly on June 19

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has denied claims that the Selangor state legislative assembly will be dissolved on June 19 to make way for the state polls which is expected to take place soon.

Amirudin who is also Sungai Tua assemblyman in refuting the claims said the date would mark his fifth year as menteri besar after he was sworn in June 19, 2018.

“Several weeks ago I had a meeting with Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tuanku said he would give a date.

“Perhaps there are several matters that His Highness would like to check on before announcing the date or accept my proposal,“ he told a press conference on the launch of Trek Rides Gombak bus service here today.

On June 5, Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Azmin Ali claimed that the state assembly would be dissolved on June 19 and the announcement was made during a PN talk programme in Tanjong Karang, Selangor.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said there would be a total of 71 stop locations for the Demand-Responsive Transit (DRT) or Trek Rides pick-up and drop-off points, covering residential, commercial and main public service areas around Selayang and Gombak.

“As announced in the State Budget, the funds for the microvan or microbus service cover routes which are from congested areas to SmartSelangor bus routes or the main route to the train and public transport stations.

“We have never introduced this kind of service before, so we hope with a more efficient public transport service, the use of private vehicles will be reduced,“ he said. - Bernama