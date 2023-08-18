Selangor MB, exco members to be sworn in on Monday

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has consented to the swearing-in ceremony for the new Selangor Menteri Besar and state executive council line-up to be held on Monday.

The Selangor Royal Office in a posting on Facebook today said the new Menteri Besar will take his oath of office before the Sultan at the throne room of Istana Alam Shah, Klang, at 11 am.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new state executive councillors, on the other hand, will take place at 2 pm at the same venue.

The results of the Aug 12 state polls saw the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional alliance having control of 34 seats in the State Assembly, while Perikatan Nasional secured 22.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as the coalition’s Menteri Besar candidate if the PH-BN alliance won the state election. -Bernama