Selangor MB expected to face Azmin Ali in Gombak

KUALA SELANGOR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night hinted at fielding Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as a candidate for the Gombak parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19.

“That is the duty of Amir (Amirudin), who wants to take care of Gombak. We will send Selangor main’s commander to Gombak... but this is not an official announcement... officially will be on Oct 28,” he said at the Selangor State Mega Harapan Tour here.

“I have leaked the question, I discussed it with Amir (Amirudin) and he said ‘I am the commander and I can, insya-Allah, defend it (for PH)’,” said the PKR president.

The Gombak parliamentary seat incumbent, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also the Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry, had previously stated his desire to defend the seat in GE15.

Azmin has held the Gombak parliamentary seat for three terms, which he won under the PKR ticket.

Meanwhile, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu, when met after the programme, said he is expected to defend his Kota Raja parliamentary seat. - Bernama