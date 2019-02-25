Selangor MB merely an e-mail away

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangorians may now e-mail Mentri Besar, Amirudin Shari, via warkahuntukmbselangor.com, a direct channel launched today for people to praise, criticise, complain or make suggestions.

“If you have an aspiration for Selangor or a problem that needs looking into, don’t complain to friends in the coffee shop or office – that won’t solve it. Just send an e-mail to me, Insya-Allah, we’ll get to the bottom of it,“ Amirudin said in a statement today.

He also announced the launch of the Briged Warkah which will relay success stories after investigating issues raised through the website.

It will also organise dialogues to gather input, with suggestions gleaned from the discussions disseminated for knowledge and understanding, he said. — Bernama