Selangor MB orders EXCO not to use official vehicle for political prog

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has ordered all members of the state executive council not to use their official vehicles to attend political programmes.

He said this followed the dissolution of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly which came into effect today apart from announcing that all state government official vehicles would be handed over one day before the nomination of candidates.

“We will stop using official vehicles one day before nomination day as the assembly has been dissolved today and there may be official programmes which have to be attended by exco members including certain meetings,” he told the media here today.

“I have issued an order for exco members not to take their official vehicles to political functions until nomination day even though it is not wrong.

“So if they can abstain from using the vehicle it would bring a good image and ensure the right governance,’ he said.

Earlier, Amirudin attended the Menteri Besar assembly with state civil servants and community leaders at Bangunan Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah.

At the same event, Amirudin also witnessed the handing over of the assembly dissolution notification letter by Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim to Selangor Election Commission (EC) director Shafie Taib.

The handover of the notification was made after the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah signed the assembly dissolution letter on Monday to pave the way for the state election to be held.

Selangor is among the six states which will be holding state polls apart from Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.-Bernama