Selangor MB pledges to donate MP salary to Gombak if he wins: Report

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, has vowed to donate his entire MP salary to uplift Gombak if he secures victory in the 15th general election (GE15).

According to a report by The Vibes, the Selangor Mentri Besar has confirmed this if he remains as an assemblyman and has a position in the state government.

He said his MP salary will be donated to a new Dana Komuniti Gombak (Gombak Community Fund) which he will set up if he becomes an MP.

The fund, he said, will then be used to improve local infrastructure and facilities for the benefit of Gombak’s constituents.

He also vowed to give 10,000 free laptops and tablets over five years to ensure students do not miss out on online learning.