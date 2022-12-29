Selangor MB proposes use of face masks by F&B operators in stages

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix), proposed that the use of face masks among food and beverage (F&B) operators be implemented in stages by local authorities (PBT) statewide.

Amirudin said that the wearing of face masks was seen as a good step to instil confidence in customers during the process of food preparation and serving.

However, he said that the matter has not yet been decided at the state government level, because it involves several amendments to the by-laws at the local government level.

“Hence, if we want to implement (the use of face masks by food operators) there needs to be an adjustment because we see that there is a public health interest if we wear face masks.

“What is important at this stage is the education process, within a period of one to three months, because we want to ensure that the cleanliness of the food served can be guaranteed,” he said.

He said this after the ‘Capacity Building’ Gerak Gempur Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 closing ceremony, at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Jenis Tamil (SKJT) Ladang Midlands, here today.

Earlier, the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) increased enforcement by mandating the use of face masks for food and beverage operators, effective next year.

The move was followed by the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) in a post on Facebook today, which announced that it will impose a compound against traders who fail to comply with the instructions. - Bernama