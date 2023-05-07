Selangor MB respects exco members’ decision not to defend state seat

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) respects the decision of three executive council (exco) members not to defend their respective seats in the upcoming state election.

Amirudin said they are Investment, Trade, Industry and Small and Medium Industries Committee chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim, who is the incumbent Bandar Baru Klang assemblyman, and Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud (Seri Serdang).

Another is Socio-Economic Development, Community Welfare and Workers Empowerment Committee chairman V. Ganabatirau (Kota Kemuning).

“For me, it is a loss to Selangor, especially given their significant contributions and commendable work for the state.

“However, we believe it will provide an opportunity for new faces and ideas to continue administering and developing Selangor,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The media previously reported that three Selangor exco members have confirmed that they would not defend their respective seats in the state polls, namely Teng, Dr Siti Mariah and Ganabatirau.

The Election Commission today announced that polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be held simultaneously on Aug 12, while nomination on July 29. -Bernama