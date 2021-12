PETALING JAYA: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s wife, Datin Seri Masdiana Muhamad and two of the couple’s six children have tested positive for Covid-19.

Amirudin (pix) also underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which turned out negative.

“I will remain under quarantine while waiting for my second PCR test result this Thursday.

“I would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused, and I hope that all of you will pray for the recovery of my family,” Amirudin said.