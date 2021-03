PUTRAJAYA, March 7: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is scheduled to visit the storm-stricken area in Taman Seroja Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi (BBST) tomorrow.

Sepang Municipal Council president Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain is also expected to join in the visit.

The storm yesterday damaged 105 houses following heavy rains that occurred at around 5 pm.

Among the BBST residential areas affected are Taman Seroja with 17 houses, Taman Dahlia (19), Seroja Hill Apartment (7), Taman Dahlia Apartment (12), Kampung Baru Pekan Salak (20) and Kampung Salak Tengah (7).

Sekolah Rendah Taman Seroja, BBST, SK Taman Seroja and SMK Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi also sustained damage.

The strong winds and continuous heavy rain also damaged tents and equipment at the Sepang district police headquarters roadblock.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said several roadblocks also sustained damage, including the ones at Jalan BBST/Nilai; Jalan Pekan Salak/Kota Seriemas; Jalan Salak/Jijan;Jalan Sepang/Labu; Serenia toll and Putrajaya toll.- Bernama