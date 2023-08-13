Selangor MB trounces PN candidate by over 57%

KUALA LUMPUR: Unofficial counting as of 10pm has put caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari of Pakatan Harapan (PH) ahead of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin and Independent candidate Suman Gopal for the Sungai Tua seat.

Amirudin garnered 19,320 votes or 57.12% of the votes compared to Muhammad Hanif’s 14,075 votes (14.61%) and Suman’s 429 (1.27%).

There are 49,055 registered voters but only 33,824 voters cast their ballots.

Sungai Tua is among several hot seats being contested throughout the six states holding their elections -- Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

In Penang, caretaker Chief Minister How Kon Yeow of PH has beaten his closest rival H’ng Khoon Leng (PN) by a 7,116 vote majority (87%). How received 8,261 votes to H’ng’s 1,145. of the 15,165 voters, 60.02% voted.

In Terengganu, PAS vice-president and caretaker Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has beaten Suhaimi Sulaiman (PH) by a comfortable 17,286 vote majority for the Redang seat. Suhaimi garnered just 3,641 votes to Ahmad Samsuri’s 20,927 votes.

The constituency has 32,867 registered voters with 24,568 (74.75%) casting their votes.

In Kedah, caretaker Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (PN) has beaten Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim (BN) for the Jeneri seat. Muhammad Sanusi received 17,576 (79.32%) votes to Muhamad Khizri’s 4,587 votes (20.68%). There are 35,097 registered voters in the constituency with 22,183 casting their ballots.

In the Sikamat seat in Negeri Sembilan, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (PH) beat his closest rival, PN’s Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal. Aminuddin garnered 5,387 votes (60.64%) to Ahmad Raihan’s 3,350 votes (37.31%).

In the Pasir Pekan seat in Kelantan, Ahmad Yakob (PAS) beat PH’s Zaman Sahri Ibrahim for a 12,811 vote majority. Ahmad Yakob garnered 18,783 votes (75.88%) to Zaman Sahri’s 5,972 votes (24.12%). Of the 39,119 registered voters, 63.28% voted.