Selangor MB: Water surge caused floods in Hulu Langat

SHAH ALAM: The floods in Hulu Langat were caused by a water surge from the surrounding mountains, says Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. (pix)

Speaking during a special press conference held on Monday night, Amirudin said the surge also carried piles of rubbish and timber up till Batu 14, Sungai Lui and its surrounding areas.

He also said he had not yet received any information suggesting that the construction of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) was believed to be among the factors which caused floods in the Hulu Langat area, as reported by the media yesterday.

In a similar development, Amirudin said that construction works involving a highway project in Kampung Asahan, Kuala Selangor, near here had cut through an embankment in the village and caused water to overflow.

“That is why there was an overflow of water in Kampung Asahan, and since Sunday (Dec 26), a lot of water had been successfully removed from the area. InsyaAllah, there will be a significant reduction in the water level,“ he said. - Bernama