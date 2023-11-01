Selangor MMEA launches rescue op for missing crew member in Pulau Ketam waters

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has launched a search and rescue operation to locate a crew member of the FV SHUENN MAN No. 23 vessel who fell into the sea around the waters of Pulau Ketam yesterday.

Its director, Maritime Captain V. Siva Kumar said the operation which was being coordinated by the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) began at 7 am today with the deployment of the agency’s PERKASA 36 boat.

He said the operation assisted by the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) vessel KD Teguh Samudera to cover an area of 161.14 sq km was activated at 4 pm yesterday.

“Meanwhile, a Search and Rescue Forward Base (PHC) was also set up at the Selangor Maritime Jetty.

“There was a slight drizzle over the search location with winds blowing at a speed of between 20 and 30 kilometres an hour,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, identified as Indonesian national Syaefullah, 27 was said to have fallen into the sea at Pulau Ketam at about 10:57 am yesterday and he was not wearing a life jacket.

Siva Kumar said the victim was last seen wearing a dark green shirt before he was reported missing at sea.

“The FV SHUENN MAN No. 23 vessel which the victim boarded is from Taiwan and was on its way to Mauritius Port, Africa.

“The public is reminded to always prioritise safety before engaging in any activities at sea,“ he added. - Bernama