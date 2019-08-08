Selangor non-Muslim exco members attend audience with Sultan

SHAH ALAM: All four Selangor non-Muslim state executive councillors had an audience today with the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix), at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

Datuk Teng Chang Khim, V. Ganabatirau, Hee Loy Sian and Ng Sze Han were at the palace at about 11am.

Ganabatirau, when met earlier at the State Secretariat Building, declined to disclose the reason for the audience but said an official statement will be released soon.

It is learned that the four councillors had sought the audience with Sultan Sharafuddin on July 25 to raise several matters, including a proposed amendment to a state enactment on the religious conversion of minors. — Bernama