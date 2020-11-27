Selangor offers RM20,000 rewards for info on environmental crime

SHAH ALAM: Selangor is offering a reward, totalling RM20,000, to the public for information on environmental crime that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the reward is offered to get the public’s involvement in combating environmental crime activities in the state.

He said information is needed for the authorities to arrest the perpetrators so that legal action could be taken against them.

“The state government has formulated various short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies to minimise the impact of river pollution on the people in Selangor.

“With public support and involvement, a joint responsibility to conserve water resources will be more effective and hopefully able to curb this unethical criminal activities,“ he said in a status uploaded on his Facebook account today.

Last Nov 10, the Ministry of Environment and Water offered a reward of RM5,000 to anyone who could provide information and evidence that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for causing pollution at the raw water source in Selangor, resulting in water supply disruption in the state.-Bernama