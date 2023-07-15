Selangor PH, BN to announce candidates either on July 25 or 26

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are expected to announce the list of candidates and manifesto for the upcoming state election either on July 25 or 26.

Caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is Selangor PH chairman, said PH and BN were still discussing the matter and the final list would be announced soon.

“The list of candidates has not been finalised. We are waiting for July 25 or 26 (for the announcement of the candidates). The important thing is that we agreed on having winnable candidates as the basic formula to ensure victory,” he told a press conference after the Selangor Unity Election Machinery retreat here today.

Also present was Selangor BN chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin.

Meanwhile, Amirudin gave the assurance that there will be no clash for seats between PH and BN in the Selangor state election.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the retreat today was held to coordinate the election strategy of both parties so that they would be more organised and stronger to face the state election.

Before the state assembly was dissolved, PH had 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, Amanah-six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two) while PAS, Pejuang and Warisan had one seat each and there was one independent assemblyman.

The Batang Kali seat was declared vacant last February after its representative did not attend the state assembly sitting for more than six months.

The Election Commission (SPR) has set polling day for the state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, while the nomination day is July 29 and early voting is on Aug 8. - Bernama