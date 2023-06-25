Selangor PH out to win 51 seats in state polls

PUTRAJAYA: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) targets winning 51 out of the 56 State Legislative Assembly seats in the state polls set to be held in August.

Selangor PH election director Mohd Yahya Mat Sahri (pix) said their confidence is based on the excellent track record of the state government’s administration in developing Selangor.

“We are confident voters can see the performance of the administration in Selangor, which reaches out to the people with various initiatives that help them, such as the Darul Ehsan Water Scheme, Free Insurance Coverage and Takaful Scheme, Selangor Prosperous Life Support and Senior Age Friendly Scheme.

“In addition, the cooperation between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) is also able to further strengthen the people’s confidence in the unity government as well as draw more votes,” he told the media after the Special PKR MPP Meeting at the Seri Perdana Complex, here, today.

Mohd Yahya also said that several more seats were still in the negotiation stage, including Gombak Setia and Kota Damansara.

“We expect the seat discussions to be completed soon. It is already at the negotiation stage between the party presidents because, at our level, the party negotiation committee, it’s settled,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Yahya said the half-an-hour meeting that was chaired by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also attended by deputy president Rafizi Ramli, the vice-presidents and secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The 14th Selangor State Assembly was dissolved on Friday (June 23) and, with its dissolution, Selangor is now administered by a temporary government until the new government is formed after the state polls.

Selangor is one of the six states to hold its state elections this year. The other states are Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

At the 14th general election (GE14), PH dominated by winning 51 out of 56 seats, followed by BN and PAS with four seats and one seat respectively.

The composition of the state assembly before the dissolution sees PH holding 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, Amanah-six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two), while PAS, Pejuang, and Warisan have one each, along with one Independent representative.

Another seat in Batang Kali, however, was declared vacant after the elected representative failed to attend the assembly sitting for over six months. - Bernama