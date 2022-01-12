Selangor plans to take over federal roads in industrial areas

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government plans to take over part of the federal roads in the industrial areas that are managed by the Public Works Department (JKR) to be handed over to the local authorities (PBT).

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han (pix) said the PBT has the allocation to repair roads in the areas concerned.

Discussions are in progress between the PBTs and JKR on the matter, he said in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PAS-Sijangkang) at the State Assembly sitting here today.

In another development, Ng said the local government authorities were also monitoring the status of abandoned premises in industrial areas to avoid them from becoming dumping grounds and being used for unlawful activities.

He said this in response to an oral question from Syamsul Firdaus Mohamed Supri (PH-Taman Medan) on the matter. - Bernama