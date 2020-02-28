Selangor police chief commends citizens for maturity, observing public order

KUALA SELANGOR: Given the current political situation in the country, the people of Selangor deserve a pat on the back for their maturity and for not starting any provocation or disrupting public order.

In making this observation, Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said such behaviour should be commended as it also reflected a society that was wise and not emotional in making decisions.

He said no report of any untoward incident was lodged in the last week.

Nevertheless, Noor Azam said police were still monitoring political developments and beefing up security to ensure public safety.

He told reporters this after the handover of duties between outgoing Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Mohd Asri A. Wahab who will retire on March 2, and his successor Supt Ramli Kasa.

Ramli, 54, was previously the Tampin district police chief in Negri Sembilan, and had also served as Wangsa Maju district deputy police chief in the past. — Bernama