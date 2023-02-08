Selangor police confirm no element of campaign in Fahmi’s speech

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have confirmed that there was no element of political campaign in the speech delivered by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) which was reported to have taken place at the prayer hall of the Nurul Yaqin Mosque in Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang, Rawang, near here last Sunday.

State police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said this was found after studying the 12-minute video recording of Fahmi’s speech at the mosque.

“The 12-minute speech by the minister was to explain the issue related to The 1975 band. We have called eight witnesses, including the complainant and those who were present (at the mosque) when the speech was delivered,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Hussein said the police have also identified the owner of the account who had uploaded and shared the video and efforts are being made to track down the individual.

“We already have the name and address of the person involved. To report the truth is fine, but defamation is a criminal offence.

“The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4A (1) of the Election Offences Act 1954,“ he said. -Bernama