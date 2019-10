SEREMBAN: Selangor police today disposed of 143,240 kg of drugs worth RM7.3 billion at Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd waste management center in Bukit Pelandok, near here.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the drugs were seized from Gombak, Klang Utara and Kajang from 2003 to 2017.

He said among the drugs were ketamine, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, eramine 5 and ephedrine chemical solutions.

“The seizures were from drug laboratories as well as individuals,“ he told a media conference at the Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) drug disposal ceremony held here today.

Meanwhile, Noor Azam said from January to September this year, Selangor NCID had arrested 16,318 drug addicts and dealers.

In a media conference later, Noor Azam said 35 officers and police in Selangor were detained for various drug offences in ‘Op Blue Devil’ so far.

Launched in August, Ops Blue Devil aims to cleanse the force of corruptive elements and improving its integrity. - Bernama