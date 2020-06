SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested 18 men suspected of being involved in unlicensed money lending services or Ah Long in five separate operations in the Klang Valley yesterday.

Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said all the suspects, aged 20 to 55 years, were detained in ‘Op Vulture’ to curb Ah Long’s activities in the state.

“All the suspects were detained at five locations in North Klang, South Klang, Petaling Jaya, Kajang and Serdang.

“During the operation, police also seized 38 mobile phones, two units of laptops, 42 pieces of ATM cards, cash worth RM5,736 and various documents believed to be personal information of the borrowers,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that six of the 18 suspects also had multiple criminal records and some of them were found to be using threats and violence on borrowers.

He said all the suspects were now being held for further investigation under Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

In another development, Muhammad Yazid said 1,662 individuals were inspected under ‘Drunk Ops’ from January to May.

He said, out of the total, 50 people were arrested for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

“We will further improve the frequency of operations to detect drunk drivers after the ban on inter-state travel was lifted at midnight.

“This is because there will be more vehicles on the road as the people return to their villages during the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order starting today until Aug 31,“ he said. — Bernama